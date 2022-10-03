49ers' Talanoa Hufanga's humble response to Troy Polamalu comparisons

Hufanga's humble response to being compared to Polamalu originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Talanoa Hufanga is off to an incredible start with the 49ers this season.

Not only do they know his name, but also former and current players around the league have recognized the second-year safety’s talents and already are comparing him to a Hall of Famer.

Not one, not two, but three legendary NFL defensive backs now see the comparison of Hufanga to former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.

“Being around guys like that and hearing that from people is an honor, but I would never want to take that away from a great legend like Troy,” Hufanga told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner. “I’m very blessed just to be able to train with him and I think he’s one of the best to ever do it.”

After Hufagna’s performance in the 49ers’ Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson were impressed, to say the least.

Then, two days later, Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, a USC alumnus himself, raved about Hufanga and listed several similarities between Hufanga and Polamalu.

Not only is Hufanga a former Trojan with a flowing head of hair just like Polamalu, but Lott has noticed similarities between the two on the field and in how the 23-year-old safety plays "with his hair on fire".

Despite all the similarities, Hufanga doesn't want to get too ahead of himself and understands everyone is their own player.

“It's tough to really take the comparisons in because I, in no way, do I ever want to be that because they have exceeded a lot of expectations of themselves and are great players,” Hufanga told Whitner. “If I could be half the player they were, I’d be very blessed for sure.”

Polamalu, an eight-time Pro Bowl pick and a four-time first-team All-Pro, was known for his hard-hitting style and having a nose for the ball during his 12-year NFL career.

He worked with Hufanga this past offseason and has been a mentor to him since college. And that's definitely shown in San Francisco's first few games this year, but Hufanga is just focused on winning.

