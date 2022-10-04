49ers Talanoa Hufanga with pick-six of Matthew Stafford

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The pass was telegraphed and Talanoa Hufanga was ready to answer.

Matthew Stafford threw the football as the Rams were driving for what could have been a game-tying score with a 2-point conversion.

Instead, the second-year pro from USC Hufanga picked off the pass and made a house call.

He returned the pick 52 yards for a score and the San Francisco 49ers were on their way to a seventh straight regular-season victory over the Super Bowl champion LA Rams.

With a little more than 6 minutes left Monday at Levi’s Stadium, the Niners led the Rams 24-9.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories