49ers Talanoa Hufanga with pick-six of Matthew Stafford
The pass was telegraphed and Talanoa Hufanga was ready to answer.
Matthew Stafford threw the football as the Rams were driving for what could have been a game-tying score with a 2-point conversion.
Instead, the second-year pro from USC Hufanga picked off the pass and made a house call.
Talanoa Hufanga jumped the route and took it to the house! 👀 @TalanoaHufanga | #FTTB
📺: #LARvsSF on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2022
Can't play it much better than this 👏 @TalanoaHufanga
📺: #LARvsSF on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2022
He returned the pick 52 yards for a score and the San Francisco 49ers were on their way to a seventh straight regular-season victory over the Super Bowl champion LA Rams.
With a little more than 6 minutes left Monday at Levi’s Stadium, the Niners led the Rams 24-9.
Most pick-sixes since 2020:
Matthew Stafford 8
4 players tied / 4 pic.twitter.com/l8gxISiU55
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 4, 2022