How 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga, Deommodore Lenoir can get better in 2023

How 49ers DBs Hufanga, Lenoir can get better in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On an already stout 49ers defense, Talanoa Hufanga was the breakout star during the 2022 NFL season, making the unit even scarier for opposing offenses.

The second-year safety earned his first All-Pro honors and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection, and while the ballhawk had four interceptions, 97 total tackles and was everywhere on the field, his position coach wants him to take his game to the next level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Just utilize his weapons," defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks told reporters after organized team activities in Santa Clara on Thursday. "The biggest thing with [defensive coordinator] Steve Wilks coming in, we talk about utilizing our weapons as a defense and the biggest thing that, what are our weapons? Our weapons are our eyes. Hands. Hips and feet. Every defensive player is going to utilize those weapons every single play."

"So when you look Talanoa Hufanga, he played at a high level last year, he did give us some plays as well, some explosive plays, but you can identify what was the issue, and the issue was, I guarantee you is from utilizing our weapons where it's playing with poor eyes. And you hear me always say 'Poor eyes equals poor technique.' Or where it's using my hands when I'm taking all blocks. Using my hips, getting in and out of breaks and man coverage."

If Hufanga wasn't utilizing his eyes to the best of his abilities and still had the type of season he produced last year, the rest of the NFL is in trouble once he develops that part of his game.

Another second-year defensive back the 49ers are counting on this season is Deommodore Lenoir, who started 13 games last year.

Advertisement

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick entered the starting lineup in Week 5 when Emmanuel Moseley sustained a season-ending torn ACL, and while it wasn't a smooth ride for Lenoir, he had a breakthrough that pleased 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Now that Lenoir has established himself as a mainstay, Bullocks wants to see the 23-year-old focus on one area heading into the 2023 season.

"Just being consistent," Bullocks told reporters Thursday. "He finished off strong last year. We definitely know he had the two picks in the playoff game, but this offseason, he's having a great offseason. But my biggest thing with him is just being consistent day-in, day-out, getting better every single day and competing against himself."

Lenoir had just one interception during the 2022 season, but when the bright lights of the NFL playoffs turned on, he picked off one pass in each of the home wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

The 49ers had one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, and that was in large part because their run defense was rock solid. If the pass defense, led by Hufanga, Lenoir, Charvarius Ward and Tashaun Gipson, can improve, San Francisco will be hard to beat.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast