49ers taking entire staff to Miami for Super Bowl 54, Jed York reveals

The 49ers will fly to Miami on Sunday to play in the NFL franchise's seventh Super Bowl. Despite this being a semi-regular thing, CEO Jed York isn't treating it that way.

York said Friday that he's bringing all full-time staff to Miami for Super Bowl week and treating them to the game. He even mentioned bringing interns.

That's, you know, a lot of people on the 49ers' dime.

"We're taking a lot of people. We wanted to make sure that our entire staff had the opportunity to go," York said in a meeting with local reporters. "Everybody from [head coach Kyle Shanahan to general manager John Lynch] all the way down to interns, everyone's been a part of this, and we wanted to make sure they're there to help and also celebrate the moment that hopefully gets us over the hump."

That's an unusual benefit for support staff outside football operations, one that will allow everyone involved with the 49ers to enjoy a week basking in the team's achievements leading up to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 49ers are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl title, which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most in NFL history. The Chiefs are currently 1.5-point favorites in this clash of Titans.

