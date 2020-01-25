49ers taking the entire organization to Super Bowl LIV, including interns

The 49ers haven’t won the Super Bowl in 25 years. As they try to get their sixth Super Bowl championship, they’ll have the entire organization in attendance.

As in everyone who works for the team. Interns included.

Via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com, CEO Jed York has confirmed that the team will fly all employees, including the interns, to Miami for Super Bowl LIV. As Lombardi explains it, “That hundreds and hundreds of people.”

York said the franchise wants everyone connected to the operation to “enjoy the moment and hopefully help us get over the hump.”

It’s the longest Super Bowl hump the team has endured. Its first win came in the 16th Super Bowl, with additional triumphs in XIX, XXIII, XIV, and XXIX. It’s the team’s first appearance in the championship game in seven years, capping a strange arc of riches to rags to riches, from the inevitable disintegration of the tempestuous Trent Baalke/Jim Harbaugh relationship to the one-year blunders that were Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly to the decision to go all in for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, a move that has laid the foundation for another run similar to the Bill Walsh era.

If, of course, the 49ers can beat the Chiefs in nine days. Which will not be an easy task. But if they pull it off, no one who works for the team will feel left out.