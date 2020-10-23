49ers taking calls about trading Dante Pettis

Wide receiver Dante Pettis last played in a game in Week Four and the right phone call in the coming days could make it the final game he ever plays for the 49ers.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, that the team has taken a “number of calls” from clubs that might want to trade for the 2018 second-round pick. Shanahan added that no deal is imminent at the moment.

The NFL trade deadline is November 3.

Pettis played 45 offensive snaps in Week One, but dropped to 18 over the next two weeks and only played eight special teams snaps in Week Four. He did not catch any passes and returned two punts for 14 yards.

Pettis has 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his career. The team was looking for him to make a jump in his third season, but the trade talks make it clear they haven’t seen what they hoped to see.

