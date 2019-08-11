49ers tackle Shon Coleman expected to miss season after ankle surgery

Although the 49ers won their preseason opener Saturday night, they did lose a few players to injury in the process.

#49ers announce tackle Shon Coleman underwent surgery this morning to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 11, 2019

Coleman was expected to be the backup at both offensive tackle positions, so the team likely will act fast in bringing in a replacement, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan reported.

#49ers tackle Shon Coleman underwent surgery this morning to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle.



Significant injury. Likely out for the season.



Per source (and logic) the team will be working out offensive linemen ASAP.







— Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 11, 2019

After being traded to San Francisco from the Cleveland Browns before the 2018 season, Coleman did not appear in a game for the 49ers.

Garry Gilliam, whom the 49ers cut in February, could be a logical replacement, as the Penn State product appeared in 24 games at tackle for the team over the last two seasons.

After also losing receiver Trent Taylor to a leg injury Saturday, the 49ers' training staff will be quite busy over the next week.

