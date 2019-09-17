49ers swap long snappers, signing Jon Condo

The 49ers waived their long snapper, Colin Holba, according to the NFL’s daily transactions report. They signed veteran Jon Condo, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team worked out Condo, Garrison Sanborn and Drew Scott on Tuesday, Howard Balzer reports.

Condo, 38, has 180 games of experience as a long snapper, mostly with Oakland.

He spent three games with the Cowboys in 2005 and four with the Falcons last season. In between, he played 11 seasons with the Raiders.

Holba signed with the 49ers last December. He played four games last season and two this season with the 49ers.

The Steelers made Holba a sixth-round pick in 2017, but he never played for Pittsburgh. He appeared in seven games for the Jaguars as a rookie.