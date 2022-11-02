49ers' Super Bowl-ready roster 'one of the best' in NFL, Phil Simms believes

Simms: 49ers' are Super Bowl ready, have top-four NFL roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite an underwhelming 4-4 record, the 49ers remain one of the NFL's elite teams and are well-positioned to make another deep playoff run this season.

After completing the season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, San Francisco will head into their Week 9 bye riding high on yet another NFC West divisional win with an elite roster that only will get healthier in the weeks to come.

On the latest episode of "Chris Simms Unbuttoned," NBC Sports' NFL analyst Chris Simms and his father, Phil, discussed which teams currently fighting for a playoff spot, or those on the outside looking in, could end up being a sleeper to watch in the second half of the season.

"For me, it probably is the 49ers the way I look at it," Chris Simms said. "I think the 49ers are a Super Bowl team, I really do."

Not only does the older Simms believe the 49ers are capable of winning the Super Bowl, but they also have a top-4 roster in the entire league.

"I think they've got enough talent or enough Super Bowl quality guys," Phil Simms said. "We always say this, 'Who can you point to that's going to make the big plays? Is it the pass rusher, is it the corner?' It just goes on and on and they've got somebody almost at every position on the field that can be a difference-maker. So their roster, yeah, I think it's one of the best in the NFL, it's top-four. Can they stay healthy? That's the big deal. It seems like they go through injuries and have problems with that every year.

"I love the 49ers' roster more than any other team out there that's not winning their division. You go, 'Who's going to come up from nowhere?' I don't know if they can come up from nowhere, but I do believe they are a Super Bowl team."

The 49ers certainly have an impressive amount of talent on both sides of the ball and likely will be competing for one of the NFC's top seeds toward the end of the season.

Whether or not they live up to their Super Bowl potential ultimately will come down to their ability to stay healthy.

