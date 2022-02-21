49ers’ Super Bowl odds, Dee Ford’s contract and other stories for Cardinals fans to know

We continue our weekend look around the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals since the end of the season. What has been going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





5 49ers in PFF top 101

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had exactly zero players make the top 101 players in the 2021 season, according to PFF. The 49ers had five players make the cut.

49ers among top contenders to win next Super Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early offseason odds for next year’s Super Bowl champions are already out. The 49ers are not quite a favorite, but only three teams have shorter odds than they do.

How to handle Dee Ford's injury guarantee

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Dee Ford has only played in seven of 36 possible games for the 49ers and has an injury guarantee of $4.6 million coming due in April.

Kyle Madson broke down how the 49ers could handle the money situation.

49ers could land first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Garoppolo could be traded this offseason. And depending on the quarterback market over the next couple of months, it could cost a first-round pick to get him.

1

1