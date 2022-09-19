49ers' Super Bowl LVII odds increase after Trey Lance injury vs. Seahawks

49ers' Super Bowl odds increase after Lance's season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's season-ending injury might not spell doom for the 49ers this season.

After the second-year quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII actually went up.

Our partners at PointsBet had the 49ers listed at +2000 to win the Super Bowl prior to Sunday's game. Now with Garoppolo under center, San Francisco, tied with Baltimore and Minnesota, sits at +1800, behind Buffalo (+475), Kansas City (+600), Tampa Bay (+750), Green Bay (+1200), Los Angeles Rams (+1400), Philadelphia (+1400), and Los Angeles Chargers (+1500).

The 49ers holding on to Jimmy Garoopolo as the backup paid off, and now the veteran quarterback -- who has led San Francisco to both Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game appearances in two of the last three seasons -- will take over as the starter.

With arguably a better roster in 2022 than any previous season, Garoppolo and the 49ers still are well-equipped to make a deep playoff run.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast