49ers' Super Bowl loss on 'head of Kyle Shanahan,' Skip Bayless claims

By now, you know about Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl history.

He's been on the opposing sideline for the two biggest collapses in Super Bowl history.

And the national media is having a field day with Shanahan's latest loss, which came at the hands of the Chiefs on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, Fla.

As you can imagine, FS1's Skip Bayless had a few less-than-pleasant things to say about the job Shanahan did in the 49ers' 31-20 loss.

"Kyle Shanahan will be remembered for blowing two Super Bowls," Bayless said during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" on Monday morning. "Not one, but he blew two Super Bowls in most people's eyes. A lot of players as you well know, Mr. Sharpe, they don't even get to participate in a single Super Bowl. So now Kyle will become known for the two Super Bowls he was in, having what appeared to be insurmountable leads in both games, Position A, game in the palm of your hand in both Super Bowls and failing to do what needed to get done to close two deals."

"Kyle Shanahan has now been in involved in 2 Super Bowls: one as the coordinator for the Falcons and last night as the head coach for the 49ers. Now he will be remembered for blowing 2 Super Bowls. Last night was on the head of Kyle Shanahan." - @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/OGz7mJuw8g — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 3, 2020

The 49ers had a 20-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold on. Patrick Mahomes guided the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points, and ultimately, their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Bayless went on to explains that he doesn't completely blame Shanahan for the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI because Matt Ryan had just been named NFL MVP, so he understood Shanahan putting his trust in his quarterback. But Bayless wasn't holding back on the blame this time.

"I'm giving him a slight pass for the first one, but I'm giving him no pass for last night," Bayless said. "That game is on the head of Kyle Shanahan. And you alluded to it, but the 49ers were clearly, to me, the better football team, all-around better football team. And at the crucial moment, as we entered the fourth quarter, that game was San Francisco's to lose. They were in control in every way, shape and form."

Whether or not you believe Shanahan is to blame for the 49ers' loss Sunday, he still got the 49ers to the Super Bowl a year after they went 4-12. Yes, the loss stings for Shanahan, the 49ers and their fans. but it beats not getting to the Super Bowl at all.

Hopefully for Shanahan, he learns from these two losses and doesn't make the same mistakes the next time he gets to the Super Bowl.

49ers' Super Bowl loss on 'head of Kyle Shanahan,' Skip Bayless claims originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area