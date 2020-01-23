49ers' Super Bowl 54 injury report: Tevin Coleman runs on side field

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Tevin Coleman did not participate in 49ers practice Thursday, but he ran with a football in his arm on a side field.

The 49ers remain hopeful Coleman will be available to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV after sustaining a dislocated right shoulder in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Coleman and wide receiver Dante Pettis (illness) were the only 49ers who did not participate in practice on Thursday, as the team returned to work in preparation to face the Chiefs.

Pettis has not appeared in a game since Week 12 when the 49ers faced the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24. He has not caught a pass since Week 9 against Arizona on Oct. 31.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were limited on the practice field.

Here is a look at the 49ers' practice participation report for Thursday:

49ers practice report

Did not practice

RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder)

WR Dante Pettis (illness)



Limited

LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral)

DL Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)





Full participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

