49ers' Super Bowl 54 injury report: Tevin Coleman goes to walkthrough

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Tevin Coleman took part in the 49ers' walkthrough Friday but did not practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the results of Coleman's MRI examination earlier this week were "positive," and the 49ers appear confident Coleman will be available when the club takes the field for Super Bowl LIV on Feb.2.

However, Coleman still was unable to practice Friday, just five days after sustaining a dislocated right shoulder in the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Coleman started 11 of the 14 regular-season games in which he appeared. On the season, Coleman gained 544 yards and six touchdowns with a 4.0 average. He caught 21 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.

He also played a huge role in the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.

Coleman played just eight snaps against the Packers on Sunday. He carried six times for 21 yards before injuring his shoulder when he reached out to brace his fall upon being tripped up on a second-quarter running play.

49ers practice report

Did not practice

RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder)



Limited

LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral)

DL Dee Ford (quadriceps, hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)







Full participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

WR Dante Pettis (illness)





