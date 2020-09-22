49ers suffer injury blow as Bosa, Thomas ruled out

San Francisco 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn knee ligament

The San Francisco 49ers' hopes of returning to the Super Bowl suffered a crippling blow on Monday after scan results confirmed season-ending injuries for defensive pillars Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.

The 49ers said Bosa and Thomas, who were carted off in the first half of Sunday's 31-13 victory over the New York Jets, had suffered torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

With a minimum six-month rehabilitation required for the injuries, Bosa and Thomas will miss the remainder of the season.

Bosa and Thomas were among five 49ers players who suffered injuries during Sunday's victory at the Jets' MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle sprain) and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman (knees) were also injured.

San Francisco players later complained about the playing surface at the venue, describing it as "sticky."

Bosa was a key figure in the 49ers march to the Super Bowl last season, where they were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bosa and Thomas's injuries came just days after Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner suffered a season-ending knee injury at the same venue in a loss to the New York Giants last Monday.

The 49ers face another trip to MetLife Stadium next weekend when they take on the New York Giants in the second game of their road trip.

