What 49ers will study at Justin Fields, Trey Lance's QB pro days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Maiocco
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What 49ers will study at Fields, Lance's critical pro days originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Within the next week, the 49ers will have almost all of the information needed to make their decision.

After attending the second pro day for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones two weeks ago, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are expected to be in attendance Wednesday at Ohio State to watch Justin Fields’ second public throwing session.

Shanahan and Lynch will conclude their quarterback tour next Monday with a showcase of North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

The game film shows the 49ers a lot of what they need to know about the players they are considering with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to ultimately replace Jimmy Garoppolo.

In fact, it probably shows them everything about their skills, such as: Arm strength, release time, accuracy, pocket presence, decision-making, timing, athleticism to sidestep or escape a pass rush and passing efficiency from both a clean and congested pocket.

Shanahan said he already knows what to expect when he watches Fields in person.

“I’m excited to see him eventually in person,” Shanahan said on March 29, when he last spoke publicly. “But (we) also got a lot of tape to go off, too. I know he's going to throw it really good in person and be really fast in person, also."

The 49ers will maximize their allotted Zoom meetings with each of the quarterback candidates. At this stage, those interviews and information-gathering sessions are more likely to prompt a quarterback to rise or fall than anything that occurs during the pro days.

They will get a read on the players’ personalities, their passions for the sport, and how each of them embraces the monotony of studying hours upon hours of film.

Shanahan is known to be tough with players during the interviews. He will show bad plays. And he will want to know what happened. He will want the player to explain in precise detail what the play called for, what he saw and why he made the play he did.

He does not want to hear excuses, either, such as from a high-profile player in a recent draft class who blamed a decidedly negative play on his college coaches.

Shanahan will dig and dig until he gets a good feel for how a player is apt to handle tough coaching. And, then, he will move on to the next play and the next for more interrogations.

Quarterback is unlike any other position in sports. The requirements of the position do not end with how a player performs on the field.

Shanahan and Lynch will study everything about Fields and Lance, just as they did Jones on their March 30 visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Fields and Lance reportedly will incorporate some of the staples of Shanahan’s offense, as well as some of his preferred drills, into their workouts. All 32 teams in the NFL are allowed to attend these additional pro days, but these extra sessions are being specifically designed with the 49ers in mind.

After all, Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick. It appears to be a foregone conclusion the New York Jets will select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2.

That leaves Fields, Lance and Jones as the only legitimate options for the 49ers with the No. 3 overall selection.

There will be no surprises during these workouts. The 49ers already know what they are going to see, based on studying each of the quarterbacks the past two seasons.

RELATED: What history says about 49ers picking third QB in NFL draft

The 49ers’ scrutiny of the prospects will now include examinations of their less-tangible attributes. They will see how the quarterbacks command their performances, how they interact with teammates. They will be interested to see the body language of the prospects if they miss a throw.

There is no computer program that spits out the specs for the best quarterback decision. The 49ers will ultimately rely on equal parts what they see on film from college and how they expect the players to handle the demands at the next level.

Shanahan and Lynch will be seeking to make a connection toward a union that will be largely responsible for the long-term fate of the franchise.

And that is not hyperbole.

If the quarterback they select at No. 3 turns out to be a failure, Shanahan and Lynch will have failed, too.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Why Mel Kiper sticks with Mac Jones to 49ers

    Is this really going to happen?

  • 2021 NFL Draft rumors: Patriots, 49ers to attend Justin Fields' pro day

    The Patriots appear to be very much interested in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the 2021 NFL Draft nears.

  • Justin Fields, Trey Lance tailoring 2nd pro day workouts for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

    Two top quarterback prospects are tailoring their second pro day workouts for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers

  • Tom Brady posts heartfelt message to his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman

    "In the biggest moments, you always came through," Brady wrote in an Instagram post about Edelman, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

  • Trey Lance above Justin Fields, Mac Jones in Todd McShay rankings

    One of ESPN's top draft experts has a surprising choice for the third-best quarterback in this class.

  • Justin Fields, Trey Lance incorporating Kyle Shanahan drills into Pro Days

    The San Francisco 49ers will get to somewhat simulate private workouts with Justin Fields and Trey Lance ahead of the NFL draft.

  • Jets three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Zach Wilson obvious pick at 2, Jets bolster secondary at 23

    The Jaguars are going to draft Trevor Lawrence at No. 1. And the Jets are taking Zach Wilson at No. 2. It is much harder to figure out the Jets’ second first-round pick, way down at No. 23.

  • Torrey Smith questions trade value if 49ers draft Mac Jones No. 3

    He isn't alone here.

  • Seahawks vote not to attend in-person offseason workouts

    The Broncos became the first group of players to announce they voted not to participate in voluntary offseason workouts that are held in-person. The Seahawks players have followed. The NFLPA, which has recommended players skip any in-person offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns, released a statement from Seahawks players Tuesday. “This pandemic has taught us the [more]

  • How long will it take to rebuild the Houston Texans?

    The Houston Texans are at the beginning of a rebuild. How long will it take for them to get back to being one of the dominant teams in the AFC?

  • 2021 NFL draft: Minnesota's Rashod Bateman has talent to crash Round 1 WR party

    We roll along with out countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft with No. 23 overall — a route-running specialist with less-than-elite physical tools.

  • Bills allowed 100 percent fan capacity in 2021, but fans must be fully vaccinated to attend

    Want to go to a Bills game in 2021? Just get your COVID-19 vaccine and you're all set.

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • 2021 NFL draft prospects: Ohio State LB Pete Werner

    Three-down linebacker with the competitive and athletic traits to be a fixture on a defense, but perhaps falling short of Pro Bowl-level performance

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.