49ers strike first vs. Rams on longest NFL TD drive of 2021 season

49ers strike first vs. Rams on longest TD drive of '21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers set an NFL season milestone with their first touchdown drive in Monday night's Week 10 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

The #49ers drive took 11:03, the longest drive by time of possession resulting in a TD this season for any team in the league. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 16, 2021

The 11-minute, 18-play drive culminated with a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass to George Kittle.

The 49ers' drive began after a Matthew Stafford deep pass was intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

Jimmie Ward comes away with the interception 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZcdXejDdyh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

In a divisional game the 49ers desperately need to win, a drive consuming nearly an entire quarter that results in a touchdown is just about as good as you could draw it up.