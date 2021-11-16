49ers strike first vs. Rams on longest NFL TD drive of 2021 season

Alex Didion
·1 min read
In this article:
49ers strike first vs. Rams on longest TD drive of '21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers set an NFL season milestone with their first touchdown drive in Monday night's Week 10 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

 The 11-minute, 18-play drive culminated with a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown pass to George Kittle.

The 49ers' drive began after a Matthew Stafford deep pass was intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

RELATED: Ward, 49ers rookies active vs. Miller, Beckham in Rams debuts

In a divisional game the 49ers desperately need to win, a drive consuming nearly an entire quarter that results in a touchdown is just about as good as you could draw it up.

