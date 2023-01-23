Dak Prescott was turnover-free last week, the first time since Nov. 20 he hadn’t thrown an interception. The Cowboys quarterback threw a pick on his second series Sunday, allowing the 49ers to score first.

On third-and-nine from the Dallas 21, Prescott tried to hit Michael Gallup to his left, along the sideline. Instead, Deommodore Lenoir jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran it back 6 yards before Ezekiel Elliott made the tackle.

The 49ers took advantage with a seven-play, 13-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Robbie Gould, who remains perfect in his postseason career. Gould is 26-of-26 in the playoffs.

The 49ers lead 3-0 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

The 49ers have 60 yards and the Cowboys 25 in a defensive battle. Prescott is 2-for-4 for 20 yards and Brock Purdy 5-of-8 for 62.

Prescott led the league with 15 interceptions in the regular season, with 11 coming in the final seven games.

49ers strike first after Deommodore Lenoir’s interception of Dak Prescott, lead 3-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk