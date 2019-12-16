49ers stretch lead to 19-10 after Kenjon Barner fumble

The Falcons’ odds of pulling off an upset in Santa Clara just got a good bit longer.

Kenjon Barner fumbled on a punt return and Kyle Juszczyk recovered the ball on the Falcons’ 1-yard-line. The 49ers were determined to reward Juszczyk for his efforts as they handed it to him on first down and then threw to him on second down.

The second try was the charm and the 49ers are now up 19-10 because Robbie Gould missed the extra point.

Juszczyk’s score came shortly after the 49ers turned the ball over for the first time this afternoon. Matt Breida lost a fumble, but the Falcons couldn’t get any points on the ensuing drive. A penalty helped squash their momentum and 11 overall penalties have made life even more difficult for Atlanta this afternoon.