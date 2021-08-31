49ers stock report: Who’s up, who’s down after win over Raiders

A new three-game preseason put more urgency on the third game for the 49ers as they continue figuring out their best 53-man roster and what their depth chart is going to look like.

While the Raiders sat virtually all of their starters, the 49ers had plenty on the line Sunday as it pertains to what the team will be working with going into the regular season.

In a 34-10 win there aren’t many players seeing their stocks drop significantly, but a slew of players had their stocks ticking up with just a couple days to go before final roster cuts.

Up: Run game

The 49ers rushing attack racked up 242 yards on 48 carries against a Raiders team that didn't play any starters. While it's important to remember the level of competition, it's worth noting some of the confusion Trey Lance's legs created in the Raiders' defense. It was clear that a mobile quarterback is going to wreak havoc in whatever head coach Kyle Shanahan draws up.

Down: Drops

The 49ers dropped at least three more passes in Sunday's win. All three preseason games featured a variety of drops across the board. There are going to be balls that should be caught and aren't, but it can't be a game-by-game trend for San Francisco once the games count.

Up: WR Jalen Hurd

Hurd played for the first time all preseason and got in for 27 snaps on offense and a couple on special teams. His ceiling is still high despite a couple of injury issues early in his career. His four catches on six targets for 25 yards Sunday were probably enough to keep him on the 53-man roster where he can continue to get his NFL legs under him.

Up: RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty was dynamite in the preseason and capped it off with 55 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. It wasn't just the statistical production that stuck out though. He ran tough, showed great burst, and looked to have taken a step forward in his second year. Hasty should not only make the team, but he could push for carries even in a fully healthy backfield.

Down: CB Deommodore Lenoir

This one requires some context. Lenoir's stock dipped because it'd risen so high through two preseason games. Sunday he got beat by Dillon Stoner on a deep shot for 32 yards and whiffed on an open-field tackle later in the game. Going into the finale Lenoir had allowed only one catch for 9 yards on six targets. Raiders QB Nathan Peterman completed three of four throws at Lenoir for 39 yards. Despite a tough last preseason game, Lenoir should be a factor in the 49ers' secondary this year.

Up: SS Jaquiski Tartt

It looked like Tartt might miss the entire preseason while recovering from offseason toe surgery, but he was activated from they Physically Unable to Perform list just in time to practice and play in the final week of the exhibition schedule. He got in 29 defensive snaps and racked up five tackles in his first game since November 5, 2020. Tartt should be a shoo-in to make the team and looks to be in line for the starting strong safety job.

Up: LB Marcell Harris

Harris put together an impressive preseason as a linebacker after playing safety his first four years in the NFL. He hasn't perfected the position, but his athleticism near the line of scrimmage could make him a very effective player at his new spot. Harris was around the ball constantly Sunday while putting up three tackles. He made a strong case for a roster spot.

