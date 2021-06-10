49ers still remain below team goal for COVID-19 vaccinations

49ers remain below team goal for COVID-19 vaccinations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nearly 350,000 total vaccinations have been administered at Levi’s Stadium since early February.

But the 49ers still are short of their goal of getting at least 85 percent of the team’s players fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for the beginning of training camp in late July.

There are 53 players on the team’s 91-man roster who are fully vaccinated and another five players who are awaiting their second doses, according to the team.

The 49ers want to get another 20 players fully vaccinated over the next 40 days before training camp opens at the team's Santa Clara facility.

“I’m hopeful we'll get there,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I think we will.”

The NFL and NFL players union are encouraging players to get vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated can mostly return to normal for the 2021 season.

Fully vaccinated players no are required to be tested daily and do not have to wear masks at team facilities. Anyone fully vaccinated does not have to quarantine after exposure to an individual who tests positive. Fully vaccinated players will have no travel restrictions, may eat in the team cafeteria and are not subject to limited capacities in the weight room.

Players who are not vaccinated must still wear masks at the facility and are subject to physical distancing protocols. Those individuals are not permitted to eat in the cafeteria and are subject to capacity limits in the weight room. Also, they will not be allowed to interact with family and friends during travel.

“It's a different decision for everybody and especially religious reasons,” Shanahan said. “I don't think it's the decision for people who have religious deals that don't allow them to do it, but everyone else does have the decision.”

The 49ers report that 100 percent of their Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees are vaccinated. Those groups include coaches and staff members who work closely with the players.

NFL teams that reach the 85 percent vaccination rates for players are allowed to resume most of their pre-2020 activities.

“I’m just hoping that we do it because I don't want to have to wear my mask in here anymore,” Shanahan said. “And I want to be able to have team meetings in our normal meeting room and be able to hang out with each other when we go on the road to hotels.

"So, hopefully, that'll work out.”

