49ers should still prioritize CB in draft after re-signing Jason Verrett

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
Jason Verrett is coming off one of the healthiest seasons of his career, and he’s placing a bet on himself by surpassing a multi-year offer to sign a one-year deal with the 49ers. While Verrett is banking on his health remaining intact for 2021, San Francisco’s search for starting-caliber cornerbacks can’t stop after adding him.

Verrett’s return presumably gives the 49ers their two starting outside cornerbacks for next season with Emmanuel Moseley’s two-year contract becoming official Monday. However, two factors still linger with Verrett when looking long-term at the position.

First and most obvious is the former first-round pick’s health. He played 802 snaps in 13 games last season, which was the most he’d played in a year. His 13 games were the second-most he’s ever played. Prior to the 2020 campaign, he’d tallied just six games played the previous four seasons. While he was healthy for the first time in a long time last year, it’s not a large enough sample size to pencil him in for 16 starts in 2021.

There’s also a matter of what the 49ers do if Verrett does play well and earns a massive multi-year deal next offseason. If San Francisco doesn’t address the position now, they’ll once again go into an offseason where they’ll be in need of a starting corner, and perhaps relying on a rookie.

The 49ers don’t need to go spend more money on corners in free agency (nickel corner notwithstanding), but it’s still a position they should be prioritizing in the draft. While they may not need to go that direction in the first round, it should still be an option on Day 2. They’ll need quality depth at that spot not only to back up Verrett in the event he’s unavailable, but also in the event he plays well and leaves next year in free agency. Having an inexpensive player familiar with the defense already on the roster would put the 49ers in a much better spot than if they let the CB depth issue linger into 2022.

