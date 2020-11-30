49ers still determining if players' families can attend Arizona games

49ers still determining if families can attend Arizona games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ temporary home stadium allowed as many as 4,200 fans earlier this season before announcing last week the stadium is closing its doors to the general public for its next game.

The 49ers will play at least their next two “home” games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the team announced on Monday.

San Francisco will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Dec. 7, at the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals, while the County of Santa Clara has banned contact sports to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Levi’s Stadium is off-limits for the 49ers for at least the next three weeks, and the club is seeking a venue outside of Santa Clara County at which to hold practices.

The Cardinals will play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Cardinals announced last week the game would be closed to the general public based on the latest information about COVID-19 and the advice from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A limited number of spectators -- mostly family members of Cardinals players and staff members – will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the game.

Whether the 49ers will be permitted to have a similar contingent of family members in the stands is one of the many logistical issues the organization is currently determining, a club official told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Cardinals had 4,200 fans inside State Farm Stadium for their previous two games against the Bills and Miami Dolphins. The Cardinals have not made any announcement on whether fans will be allowed at their home games beyond Dec. 6.

The Cardinals’ remaining home games will take place Sunday, Dec. 20, against the Philadelphia Eagles and Saturday, Dec. 26, against the 49ers.