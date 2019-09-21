49ers-Steelers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 3 game

The 49ers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first home game of the season. It's also the first time in 30 years San Francisco enter their regular-season home opener with a 2-0 record.

In what should be a loud homecoming for the squad, the 49ers will face a Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers team after the quarterback underwent season-ending elbow surgery last week.

Defensive end Dee Ford will be a game-time decision as he's dealing with knee discomfort.

As far as the matchup is concerned, the 49ers are favored to win. And football writers across the country appear to agree as well.

Line:

Caesars: SF -6.5 (115)

Consensus: SF -6.5 (-112)

Westgate: SF -6.5 (-110)

Here's how writers around the country see the 49ers-Bengals matchup shaking out:

Brooke Pryor, ESPN: 49ers 23, Steelers 20

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 23, Steelers 17

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: 49ers 28, Steelers 25

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 27, Steelers 17

Michael Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 27, Steelers 23

Vincent Frank, Forbes: 49ers 28, Steelers 17

Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: 49ers 23, Steelers 20

