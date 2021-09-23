49ers start Week 3 with some good news on practice report

The 49ers’ preparations for their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football got off to a relatively good start considering what their injury situation could’ve looked like.

While no determinations on players’ statuses will be made until Friday, Wednesday’s practice participation report came with some good news to begin the week.

Did not participate

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DE Arik Armstead (adductor) DT Kevin Givens (ankle) RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) S Jimmie Ward (not injury related - resting player) LB Fred Warner (not injury related - resting player) T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player) Armstead took it easy leading up to Week 2 and went on to have a really nice game against the Eagles. His status will certainly be worth monitoring throughout the week. Givens and Hasty could be IR candidates with high ankle sprains so their absences aren't a surprise. Mitchell is the other one that's a little bit of a concern. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday told reporters it was more than a stinger for Mitchell's shoulder, but he's optimistic the rookie running back should be able to go Sunday.

Limited participation

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) RB Trey Sermon (concussion) Kinlaw getting an early practice in after playing Sunday is a plus since it looks like he'll be nursing his knee issue for awhile. Moseley's participation is his first Wednesday practice of the year and points to him potentially making his season debut against the Packers. Having another starting cornerback in the lineup will be a plus for San Francisco. Sermon might also be ready for Sunday per Shanahan. The rookie running back is in concussion protocol after taking a hard shot to the head in the 49ers' win over the Eagles. His participation Wednesday is a good step toward his being available Sunday night.

Full participation

(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

CB Josh Norman (ankle) Norman tweaked his ankle against the Eagles. He played well in his 49ers debut and should be a better quality depth piece for San Francisco once Moseley is back in the starting lineup.

