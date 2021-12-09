49ers start Week 14 without WR Deebo Samuel in practice, Fred Warner returns

The 49ers had some good news and bad news to open their Week 14 practice.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not return to action and spent the open portion of practice running on a side field. Linebacker Fred Warner was back in action though. Both players missed Week 13 because of soft-tissue injuries. Samuel is working through a groin strain, while Warner is dealing with a hamstring strain.

There’ll be a lot of eyes on the 49ers’ practice reports this week because there’s a chance Samuel returns per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Here’s who did and didn’t practice Wednesday:

Did not participate

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

RB Trenton Cannon (concussion)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

OT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

This will be worth monitoring closely up since there’s a chance Cannon and Mitchell clear concussion protocol by Sunday, and Samuel could return to practice. Moseley’s high ankle sprain will probably keep him out for a few weeks, and non-participations for Hurst and Greenlaw don’t bode well early in the week.

Limited participation

RB Jeffery Wilson (knee)

This is good news since JaMycal Hasty is the only other healthy running back on the roster. Wilson’s knee “flared up” during last week’s game according to Shanahan.

Full participation

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

Getting Warner back is enormous for the 49ers’ defense, but having Harris back in the mix as well is great for their depth at linebacker.

