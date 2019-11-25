There are fast starts, and then there's what the 49ers did to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers blitzed Rodgers on third-and-10 at Green Bay's 25-yard line -- on just the fifth play of the night -- and Rodgers couldn't escape. Linebacker Fred Warner nailed the Packers QB, causing a fumble. Star rookie defensive end Nick Bosa recovered the ball and rolled to the 2-yard line.

Defense causing problems early 💪pic.twitter.com/ceifFUlgJq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 25, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One play later, the 49ers were on the scoreboard. Running back Tevin Coleman rushed right up the middle for an early touchdown.

One play, one TD ✅ pic.twitter.com/OcLZoUyGWu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 25, 2019

With Matt Breida out due to an ankle injury, Coleman will be relied upon to lead the 49ers' rushing attack. One carry for one touchdown is a ratio the 49ers won't complain about.

[RELATED: Shanahan explains why 49ers must keep Rodgers in pocket]

Grabbing an early lead could be huge for the 49ers as they battle the Packers for the top seed in the NFC.

49ers start SNF with strip-sack against Packers' Aaron Rodgers, TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area