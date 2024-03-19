49ers stars Deebo, Kittle to be featured in new Netflix docuseries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

First, Netflix followed NFL stars who throw passes. Now, it will follow the stars who catch them.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced its newest sports series, titled "Receiver." The show will chronicle five notable pass-catchers from the 2023 NFL season: San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, 49ers tight end George Kittle, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The eight-episode docuseries will debut on Netflix this summer. The series will be produced by NFL Films, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions.

Netflix jumped into the world of the NFL in July 2023 with "Quarterback." The series followed Mahomes, then-Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota as they went through the 2022 NFL season, which ended with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII.

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the 'Receiver' world after the success of our 'Quarterback' series," Gabe Spitzer, Netflix's vice president, nonfiction sports, said, via NFL.com. "NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

"Receiver" and "Quarterback" are two of Netflix's latest sports docuseries. The company has also created shows centered on F1 ("Formula 1: Drive to Survive"), the PGA Tour ("Full Swing"), NASCAR ("NASCAR: Full Speed"), the U.S. Women's National Team ("Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team) and cycling ("Tour de France: Unchained"). It also has two MLB projects centered on the Boston Red Sox in the works, as well as a docuseries on five NBA stars.

"We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it's like to play receiver at the highest level," Manning said. "As we did with 'Quarterback,' we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best."