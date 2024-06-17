49ers star WR tells Jayden Daniels that 49ers ‘don’t want me back’

During the 2024 NFL draft, there was a lot of talk about whether the San Francisco 49ers would trade star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The draft came and went, and Aiyuk remained. The 49ers consistently said they wanted to agree to a long-term deal with Aiyuk.

Now, here we are, over a month away from training camp, and Aiyuk says the 49ers told him, “They don’t want me back.”

Who did Aiyuk tell this to? That would be Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in a FaceTime call posted on TikTok. Aiyuk and Daniels are close, dating back to the 2019 college football season when Daniels was a freshman quarterback at Arizona State while Aiyuk was an All-American wide receiver.

Could the Commanders be an option for Aiyuk if the 49ers decide to trade him?

On the surface, it sounds good. Washington does have a No. 1 wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, who is under contract for two more seasons. 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson is entering his third NFL season this fall and the Commanders just spent a third-round draft choice on Luke McCaffrey.

Beyond that, there are plenty of questions.

Aiyuk would cost any team draft picks, in addition to a salary of around $28 million annually, which is in line with what Jaylen Waddle of the Dolphins received recently.

Washington’s salary cap is in excellent shape for future seasons, so money isn’t a problem. However, general manager Adam Peters would be more reluctant to part with draft capital. It is worth noting that Aiyuk and Peters also have a relationship, as Peters had a hand in drafting Aiyuk in San Francisco.

Don’t count on Washington making a move for Aiyuk, but you can’t rule anything out.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to Jayden Daniels, via his TikTok: “They said they don’t want me back… I swear.”pic.twitter.com/2ln0dX2KGQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire