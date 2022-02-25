49ers star was thrilled his coach gets to go coach Bengals LBs

Chris Roling
·1 min read
49ers star was thrilled his coach gets to go coach Bengals LBs
It would appear the rest of the NFL seems to like what the Cincinnati Bengals have going on with their linebacker unit.

Just ask San Francisco 49ers star and Pro Bowler Fred Warner, who was thrilled for James Bettcher upon learning his coach would get to go take the linebackers coaching job with the Bengals.

The exchange, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“Oh man, I love those linebackers,” Warner told Bettcher when informed he was leaving for the Bengals.

“Me too,” Bettcher told him. “I’m glad you told me that.”

Warner would know — he’s one of the NFL’s most productive linebackers and ranks highly.

Bettcher gets to coach up Logan Wilson, the sophomore breakout who just shined while fighting through injuries during his first year with the communications headset. He gets to coach up scrappy names like Germaine Pratt and Markus Bailey, as well as Akeem Davis-Gaither, a coverage threat with huge upside.

That, plus anybody else the team might look to add this offseason, if any.

Bengals fans, of course, don’t need major reminders that the linebacker position has finally been fixed — but it sure doesn’t hurt to hear it from a star on another team.

