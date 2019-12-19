49ers star George Kittle reveals favorite football memory of career

Great moments on the football field aren't rare for 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The 26-year-old had a breakout campaign in 2018, breaking the single-season receiving yards record for a tight end (1,377) and being named second-team All-Pro.

But when asked about his favorite gridiron memory, Kittle reflects back to his college days at the University of Iowa.

"My senior year against Nebraska," Kittle told The Ringer's Kevin Clark. "We were winning 33-10, all the seniors on the field. We ran eight plays, ran [two tight ends, two running backs] and we ran 23 breeze-which is an inside run zone-toward me eight plays in a row, down the field, at 8 yards a pop, through their face.

"And on play nine, we ran power load, and I pancaked two guys on the play. That was one of the most satisfying moments for me. We completely physically broke them the entire game."

One player, in particular, drew Kittle's ire and made the moment even sweeter.

"One of my favorite parts was that their defensive end had a big curly mustache," Kittle continued. "Because he thought he was really cool, and I put him on his back like three times. So that was very fun for me."

It's fitting that Kittle's favorite football moment involves blocking, as the big man has proved to be an elite blocker in addition to a dominant pass-catcher, despite what some critics might have you believe.

All the Los Angeles Rams' defenders better keep their heads on a swivel Sunday, because Kittle won't pass up an opportunity to pancake anybody who crosses his path.

