49ers stand out in meeting with Minnesota CB prospect

The San Francisco 49ers were a popular team at this year’s Senior Bowl with a number of prospects singling them out among their best meetings. Draft Wire’s Justin Melo on Monday reported Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St. Juste met with the 49ers in Mobile, Ala. and said he had a great connection with the team.

St. Juste isn’t one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, but San Francisco’s need at cornerback likely means they’ll select more than one. A Day 3 prospect like St. Juste could make a lot of sense for them.

The native Canadian brings good size at 6-3, 205 pounds, but his career numbers are a little deflated after Minnesota played just five games during the 2020 season.

He finished his two-year career as a Golden Gopher with 59 tackles and 13 pass breakups in 18 games. He also played his freshman season as a special teams contributor for the University of Michigan before redshirting in 2018 and transferring the following year.

A prospect like St. Juste’s who’s lack of experience will push him down draft boards could be an ideal target for the 49ers late in the draft. His size alone makes him intriguing, but he moves well for a big corner, uses his length effectively, and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game. If he can hold up at all against NFL competition he could eventually develop into a nice late-round find.