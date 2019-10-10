49ers stand to benefit if Rams' Todd Gurley misses crucial Week 6 game

The 49ers got some bad injury news Wednesday, but they might not have been the only ones.

San Francisco's Week 6 opponent -- the Los Angeles Rams -- might be without their star running back for Sunday's crucial divisional matchup, as Todd Gurley is dealing with a thigh issue, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Sean McVay said Todd Gurley has a thigh contusion in his left quad. Gurley did not practice today and is considered day-to-day, McVay said. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 9, 2019

"It kind of caught us all off guard," Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday about Gurley's injury. "He's so tough and he plays through so many different things."

When asked if Gurley would play against the 49ers, McVay responded, "it's hard to say."

In addition to Gurley, Rams standout cornerback Aqib Talib also reportedly missed Wednesday's practice with a rib injury.

Gurley has been one of the best running backs in all of football since he arrived in the NFL, although knee issues have slowed him down recently. He's coming off arguably his best performance of the season, where he averaged 3.4 yards per rush and scored two touchdowns in a road loss to Seattle. Gurley has scored eight career touchdowns against the 49ers -- twice as many as he's scored against all but one other NFL team. However, he has failed to eclipse 101 total yards in any game this year.

If Gurley were to miss Sunday's game, backup running back Malcolm Brown would be expected to handle the majority of carries, while rookie third-round draft pick Darrell Henderson could get his most extensive action of the season thus far.

Assuming Gurley and/or Talib misses Sunday's game, one would have to assume that would increase the 49ers' chances of improving to 5-0. Of course, San Francisco is expected to be severely shorthanded as well, so Sunday's game might tell us more about the relative depth of the division rivals, rather than their top-level talent.

