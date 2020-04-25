49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying "my body is telling me it is time."

"Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my limits. Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to chase a Championship," he wrote in an emotional statement on Instagram. "But, it was by far the most difficult on me and my family. My body was breaking down with a variety of injuries and a deteriorating neck condition, and the constant discomfort affected every aspect of my life."

The 49ers selected Staley, a Central Michigan product, with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 regular season games eight times and 181 games overall.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, he was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. He will be replaced on the 49ers' offensive line by Trent Williams, acquired in a trade with the Washington Redskins earlier Saturday.

Staley, 35, said he decided to retire because he didn't want to jeopardize his future with his daughters, Grace and Audrey.

"They are my world. To choose to play another season when my body says it's done, and risk my future with them and my ability to be the father I want to be, would be selfish and reckless," he said.

He thanked the 49ers coaches, teammates and fans, and told the York family, which owns the team, that one of his career regrets was not winning a Super Bowl for them. San Francisco lost the title games following the 2012 and 2019 seasons.

"It was my wish to deliver the Lombardi Trophy to you in my 13 years here, and it hurts to have fallen short," he wrote. "I will be forever grateful to your family for allowing me the opportunity to represent the franchise and wear the red and gold my entire career. I thank you."

Story continues

Team CEO Jed York recognized Staley on Twitter, writing "Thanks for an amazing career Joe. You are always part of the family."

Staley said that's part of his plan.

"I hope to be present with the organization moving forward and will always have a deep love for the San Francisco 49ers and the Bay Area," Staley concluded his letter. "While I am sad and disappointed my time has come to step away, I leave with my head held high, knowing I gave my all to the game."

--Field Level Media