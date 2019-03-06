49ers staff knew all about Montez Sweat before he dominated combine originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

INDIANAPOLIS - One lesson that has been learned repeatedly over the years is to not fall in or out of love with a player only for their NFL Scouting Combine statistics.

But the 49ers need edge rushers, and Mississippi State pass-rusher Montez Sweat took the Combine by storm. The 49ers already knew his potential from their time with him at the Senior Bowl and will take everything into account.

Sweat, at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, had a blazing 4.41 40-yard dash, a 7-second flat three-cone drill, and 4.29-second 20-yard shuttle score. More importantly, though, he had an outstanding performance at the Senior Bowl while being coached by 49ers Chris Kiffin and Johnny Holland.

"The most valuable part of that experience was just getting there," Sweat said. "Getting a head start on showing teams who I am as a person, and just practicing and learning from those big NFL coaches. That was a big upside."

Sweat believes he would fit into coach Kris Kocurek's system perfectly as he reflected on his time spent with the staff at the Senior Bowl.

"I was playing the wide-9 and I was also actually playing the big-end," Sweat said. "I feel like I'm very versatile and can play anything."

There have been questions surrounding Sweat and his mysterious dismissal from Michigan State after his freshman year. He oddly avoided the media at all costs while in Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl, offering no explanation. At the combine, he reported that he has been honest with all of the teams who have inquired about it.

But he is not going to make those details public.

"Coming into college I was young, 17 years old," Sweat said. "Every year I matured, and obviously when I got dismissed it was a big blow. But it just humbled me a lot and forced me to grow up.

"It was just personal reasons. I tell (teams) everything, and give personal details. It's just something I'm keeping personal with all of the teams."

Sweat knows he's a part of a very skilled class of defensive linemen headed to the draft but believes he has an edge.

"This is a very deep, talented defensive line group," Sweat said. "I think I would separate myself with my effort and my play. Just getting after the QB is what I do best. It's a passing league. Teams want people who are going to get after the quarterback."

Sweat had been predominantly a stand-up pass-rusher, but is not opposed to putting his had in the dirt. He spoke about how teams have envisioned him.

"I think teams are considering me both in a 3-4 and a 4-3," Sweat said. "I talk to teams about dropping, and also about staying down in a (three-point) stance, and just playing off the edge.

Sweat explained how being upright can be to his benefit, especially at his height.

"It's definitely an advantage," Sweat said. "You get to see more things, and you can be a little bit more explosive coming out of a two-point. There are a lot of things you can do out of that."

While everything seemed to go his way at the combine, one team did get the better of him during an interview.

"One team asked me a trick question," Sweat said. "Would I want to be the Super Bowl MVP, or would I want to win a Super Bowl? It was a trick question - if you're the Super Bowl MVP, then you won a Super Bowl."

If that's his only mistake, Sweat has a productive future ahead of him.

Who knows -- he could be a reason the 49ers could trade down in the draft and still get the pass-rusher that they need.