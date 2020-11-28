49ers need a new stadium for 3 weeks following Santa Clara restriction

49ers need a stadium for 3 weeks following county restriction originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The San Francisco 49ers will need to find a temporary home for three weeks after Santa Clara County officials temporarily prohibited both college and professional contact sports from being played until at least December 21.

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the county announced through its public health website. “People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”

Santa Clara County includes both Levi’s Stadium, where the 49ers play their home games, and the adjacent SAP Performance Facility that hosts their practices. San Francisco must now find a new location at which to practice as well as venues for their upcoming home games against the Buffalo Bills (Dec. 7) and Washington Football Team (Dec. 13).

Washington is already facing a potential schedule change next week with its scheduled Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers’ upcoming contest with the Baltimore Ravens is in jeopardy after a series of positive coronavirus cases broke out on both rosters. Baltimore has added 20 players to the reserve-/COVID-19 list while the Steelers are dealing with at least four cases of their own.

The 49ers aren’t the only team affected by the Santa Clara ruling. Stanford and San Jose State are in the midst of their college football seasons as well. According to ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, Stanford practiced at the nearby Woodside High School before the season when similar restrictions were in place while SJSU traveled to Humboldt State University more than 300 miles away.