How do 49ers stack up vs. Packers? |'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew disucss how the San Francisco 49ers stack up vs. Green Bay Packers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out the new trailer for ESPN's upcoming "30 for 30" documentary about the infamous "Tuck Rule" game featuring interviews with Tom Brady and more.
Dak Prescott addressed his controversial remarks 48 hours after the fact, saying he was "caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss." | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Sunday in an NFL playoff game. Which team will get the victory?
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Cincinnati at Tennessee, San Francisco at Green Bay, Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at Kansas City
Jimmy Garoppolo expects to start Saturday against the Packers despite right shoulder and right thumb injuries. He officially was limited in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains in concussion protocol, so he was listed as a non-participant. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) also didn’t practice. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), [more]
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
Officially, neither the NFL nor the NFL Players Association had comment regarding Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams, with an elbow on the follow-through. Unofficially, the incident has landed on the radar screen of the league office. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the incident is “being handled.” [more]
It's about the coaches now, as Dan Quinn begins a busy week of interviews. Is Mike McCarthy safe? And is Kellen Moore even HC-ready? | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Packers' playoff game against the 49ers will be cold, but will it make history? Here's a list of the coldest games at Lambeau Field.