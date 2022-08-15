49ers' Spencer Burford's great motto perfectly sums up training camp mindset

Burford shares great motto to describe his mindset before camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers rookie right guard Spencer Burford seemingly has done all the right things so far, having already impressed veteran tackle Trent Williams during training camp.

All of that work comes from Burford's mindset heading into camp.

"I feel like right now, it's either you're going to barbecue or you're going to mildew," Burford said in the first episode of season six of the 49ers' "Brick by Brick" series. "What I mean by that is you're obviously here for a reason ... the biggest part about that is just going out there and putting my best foot forward every time, perfect effort."

Burford said that he's going to be "true" to himself and try to learn as much as possible. He also understands that once the gear comes on, it's essentially every man for himself as they all have a job to do in trying to win a roster spot.

"Really going to be survival of the fittest," Burford said. "That's why I say barbecue and mildew. That's the plan going forth, going in."

Coming out of the University of Texas-San Antonio, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Burford looked composed during the 49ers' 28-21 preseason opener win against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

Despite Burford allowing five pressures in 17 snaps, per PFF, which was the most on the team, he looked comfortable in the game. He's currently projected to start for the 49ers at right guard.

49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster also has high expectations for Burford and believes it's up to the rookie to take the opportunity, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

"Now, is he a starting guard Sept. 11 (Week 1 at the Chicago Bears)?" Foerster said earlier in August. "Is he starting guard in October? Is he a starting guard in 2023? I said to him, 'Only you will decide that.' "

With a solid mindset and motto to hang his hat on, it's clear Burford has what it takes to be the guy the 49ers need him to be.

If all goes well, it will only be a matter of time before Burford will really start cooking.

