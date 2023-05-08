49ers solve QB problem for rookie minicamp, QB Steven Montez to try out

The 49ers had a small quarterback problem for rookie minicamp. None of the four QBs on their roster are eligible to participate. San Francisco got around the issue by bringing a player in for a tryout at the position.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday reported QB Steven Montez will try out with San Francisco at their rookie minicamp, which will begin May 12.

Montez, 26, spent his college career with the University of Colorado. With the Buffaloes he completed 62.4 percent of his throws for 9,710 yards with 63 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

The Commanders signed Montez as an undrafted rookie following the 2020 draft. He spent time on their practice squad that year and was elevated to the active roster for three games. Montez spent parts of the next two years on the Lions practice squad.

In 2023 Montez joined the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons, but his playing time was nonexistent. He threw just two passes in one appearance.

