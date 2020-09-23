49ers’ Solomon Thomas vows ‘stronger than ever’ return after torn ACL

Solly vows to return from ACL injury ‘stronger than ever’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Solomon Thomas already is priming himself for a comeback.

A day after it was revealed he sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Thomas tweeted a picture of him and fellow 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on Tuesday. Bosa and Thomas suffered the same injury between a three-play span, and both will miss the remainder of the season.

"We will be back stronger than ever with a vengeance," Thomas wrote.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and love! Breaks my heart not to be out there with my brothers💔 but I know they will hold it down.



We will be back stronger than ever with a vengeance - I promise.

Small things to some giants.



Proverbs 19:21 🙇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pKylpcUHtY — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) September 23, 2020

Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and it's unclear if his future lies with the 49ers. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, just over three years after trading down to No. 3 overall in the draft and selecting Thomas out of Stanford while eventual Pro Bowl players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, QB Deshaun Watson, safety Jamal Adams and running back Christian McCaffrey were still available.

The 49ers planned on expanding Thomas' role in 2020 after trading defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. He started each of San Francisco's first two games this season after starting just three in 2019.

Thomas hasn't had as much success as Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 and the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but losing the fourth-year pro still is a blow to the 49ers' defensive line. The 49ers were counting on both players to take steps forward this season.

Thomas seems to believe he still can, and time will tell if the 49ers give him a chance to make good on the promise he tweeted Tuesday.

