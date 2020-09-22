49ers' Solomon Thomas out for rest of season; MRI confirms torn ACL

49ers lose Thomas for season after MRI confirms torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just like Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas' 2020 NFL season is over after an MRI confirmed Monday that the defensive lineman tore his ACL during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

#49ers confirm Solomon Thomas suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 22, 2020

Thomas suffered his injury shortly after Bosa went down on the turf in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Both players were carted to the locker room.

The 49ers' first win of the season ended up being bittersweet due to the all the injuries they incurred. In addition to Bosa and Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert could miss time with leg injuries.

For Thomas, his 49ers tenure could be over. The former No. 3 overall pick is a free agent after this season and he hasn't lived up to the expectations, so San Francisco might move on from him in the offseason.

Through his first three seasons with the 49ers, Thomas has record six sacks and 95 total tackles.

In an attempt to compensate for the loss of Bosa and Thomas, the 49ers agreed to terms with Ziggy Ansah on Monday. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The injuries the 49ers sustained over the first two weeks of the 2020 season will test them. But the NFL is known for its "next man up" mentality, and that will be on display for the next few weeks for the 49ers.