49ers sneak into top 10 of Forbes NFL team valuations
Forbes released its list of NFL team valuations and the 49ers have dropped one spot from where they were in 2022 despite a significant increase in value from last year.
Their $6 billion valuation is ranked No. 9 in the NFL, one spot behind the Washington Commanders, which just sold to new owner Josh Harris. San Francisco sits one spot above their NFC rival Philadelphia Eagles.
A one-spot drop from No. 8 last year isn’t due to a lack of growth though. Forbes has San Francisco’s value ticking up 15 percent from last year – only the Las Vegas Raiders (22 percent) saw a bigger jump among teams in the top 10. Las Vegas last year was No. 10, but saw a significant leap over their 2022 value that took them up to No. 6.
According to Forbes, the 49ers’ 15-percent increase in value is well above the league average:
During the 2022 season, average revenue for the league’s 32 teams increased 8%, to $581 million, while operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 14%, to an average of $126 million, due to a big year-over-year increase in player benefits that were deferred because of the pandemic.
Among teams in the NFC West, the Rams sit at No. 3 thanks in part to a recent Super Bowl win, but mostly because of the brand new SoFi Stadium. They’re worth $6.9 billion.
The 49ers are next in line, then it’s the Seahawks at No. 14 with a $5 billion valuation, and bringing up the rear are the Cardinals. Their $3.8 billion valuation is 29th in the league.