49ers snap count: Wide receivers fail to produce in loss to Falcons

It was not a good day for 49ers wide receivers on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne combined for just four receptions for 49 yards in the 49ers' lackluster 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Contrast that to the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones, who caught 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns on the day at Levi's Stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers relied heavily on tight end George Kittle, who matched Jones' numbers – minus the touchdown receptions. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeted Kittle on half of his 34 pass attempts.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he did not believe the 49ers relied excessively on Kittle because Garoppolo did not force anything into double coverage.

"You don't just call plays that say ‘Go to Kittle,' " Shanahan said. "You might want to start there and if they don't double him, he usually gets it because he usually wins, and if not you progress. There are a number of plays we try to get to other people, but Kittle got the majority of it."

[RELATED: 49ers report card: Grades on offense, defense in 29-22 loss to Falcons]

The 49ers had five receivers in uniform for Sunday's game, but two were complete non-factors. Richie James played just three offensive snaps and did not have a pass thrown his way. Dante Pettis, a second-round draft pick in 2018, never even entered the game.

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Story continues

Total offensive snaps: 64

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 64

Running back – Raheem Mostert 34, Kyle Juszczyk 25, Tevin Coleman 19, Matt Breida 12

Wide receiver – Emmanuel Sanders 61, Deebo Samuel 57, Kendrick Bourne 34, Richie James 3

Tight end – George Kittle 61, Levine Toilolo 11, Ross Dwelley 9

Offensive line – Laken Tomlinson 64, Mike Person 64, Mike McGlinchey 64, Joe Staley 64, Ben Garland 64

Did not play – QB Nick Mullens, WR Dante Pettis, TE Daniel Helm













Defense

Total defensive snaps: 67

Defensive line – Nick Bosa 63, Arik Armstead 60, DeForest Buckner 60, Solomon Thomas 40, Sheldon Day 24, Jeremiah Valoaga 12, Kentavius Street 11

Linebacker – Fred Warner 67, Dre Greenlaw 65, Azeez Al-Shaair 18, Mark Nzeocha 1

Defensive back – Jimmie Ward 67, Marcell Harris 67, Emmanuel Moseley 66, Ahkello Witherspoon 66, D.J. Reed 49, Tarvarius Moore 1







Special teams

Total special teams plays: 30

Moore 25, Elijah Lee 24, Nzeocha 24, Dontae Johnson 22, James 20, Antone Exum 17, Mitch Wishnowsky 15, A-Shaair 15, Dwelley 13, Mostert 12, Bourne 11, Ward 11, Breida 10, Toilolo 10, Kyle Nelson 9, Armstead 9, Buckner 9, Day 8, Harris 7, Reed 6, Justin Skule 5, Robbie Gould 5, Daniel Brunskill 5, Jeff Wilson 5, McGlinchey 5, Garland 5, Tomlinson 5, Juszczyk 4, Thomas 4, Coleman 3, Moseley 3, Bosa 1, Greenlaw 1, Samuel 1, Warner 1



Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Jordan Matthews

CB K'Waun Williams (concussion)

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DE Dee Ford (hamstring)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)













49ers snap count: Wide receivers fail to produce in loss to Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area