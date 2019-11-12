49ers snap count: Wide receiver inconsistency seen in loss to Seahawks

SANTA CLARA -- After wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders exited with a rib injury in the first half, the 49ers had a difficult time finding any production from the passing game.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was under constant pressure and did not consistently deliver the most catchable throws. The 49ers' pass-catchers struggled, too, with five dropped passes, according to Pro Football Focus, though it seemed like more

The 49ers' passing game struggled without Sanders and tight end George Kittle in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night that dropped San Francisco from the ranks of the unbeaten.

"They're our two best playmakers, so it definitely takes a toll," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The 49ers suited up six receivers, and rookie Deebo Samuel provided the team with their only threat in the passing game.

Samuel played 73 of the 49ers' 88 offensive plays. He caught eight passes for 112 yards. He had one drop, along with Marquise Goodwin and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kendrick Bourne caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, along with a two-point conversion, but he dropped two throws from Garoppolo.

Bourne saw the second-most action among the 49ers' receivers. He was on the field for 62 snaps.

Dante Pettis played 33 snaps and did not catch a pass while being targeted three times. Goodwin played just 12 snaps and did not catch a pass on the three times he was targeted, either.

"His forearm, I think, was cramping up," coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked if Goodwin was injured. "Something with that, but he returned."

Richie James was the sixth receiver to suit up for the game, but he did not see any snaps on offense. He was relegated to 19 snaps on special teams.

On defense, the 49ers' depth on the line is dwindling.

The 49ers have been able to keep their defensive linemen fresh with a rotation involving eight players. On Monday, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead got a full night of work, playing 70 and 69 snaps, respectively. They also played 13 snaps apiece on special teams.

The 49ers' depth took a hit on Monday when defensive end Ronald Blair sustained a potential season-ending knee injury. Starting nose tackle D.J. Jones also left the game early with a groin injury.

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Monday night on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 88

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 88

Running back – Tevin Coleman 44, Kyle Juszczyk 41, Matt Breida 25, Raheem Mostert 19

Wide receiver – Deebo Samuel 73, Kendrick Bourne 62, Dante Pettis 33, Emmanuel Sanders 26, Marquise Goodwin 12

Tight end – Ross Dwelley 80, Garrett Celek 12, Levine Toilolo 12

Offensive line – Laken Tomlinson 88, Mike Person 88, Mike McGlinchey 88, Joe Staley 88, Weston Richburg 77, Ben Garland 11

Did not play – QB Nick Mullens













Defense

Total defensive snaps: 74

Defensive line – DeForest Buckner 70, Arik Armstead 69, Nick Bosa 61, Solomon Thomas 29, Sheldon Day 25, Dee Ford 23, Ronald Blair 14, D.J. Jones 9

Linebacker – Fred Warner 74, Dre Greenlaw 71, Azeez Al-Shaair 8, Elijah Lee 4

Defensive back – Jaquiski Tartt 74, Emmanuel Moseley 74, Richard Sherman 74, Jimmie Ward 73, K'Waun Williams 59, D.J. Reed 2, Tarvarius Moore 1







Special teams

Total special teams plays: 35

Moore 30, Mark Nzeocha 27, Lee 27, Marcell Harris 23, Mostert 21, Richie James 19, Ward 18, Mitch Wishnowsky 16, Tartt 16, Celek 15, Moseley 13, Buckner 13, Armstead 13, Reed 13, Kyle Nelson 10, Bourne 10, Thomas 10, Greenlaw 9, Day 8, Al-Shaair 8, Warner 7, Williams 7, Blair 7, Chase McLaughlin 6, Daniel Brunskill 5, Person 5, Tomlinson 5, McGlinchey 5, Richburg 5, Juszczyk 5, Bosa 3, Pettis 2, Jones 2, Goodwin 1, Ford 1



Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

K Robbie Gould

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

RB Jeff Wilson

OL Justin Skule

DL Jullian Taylor

TE George Kittle













