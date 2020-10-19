49ers snap count: Running back depth put on display in win vs. Rams

49ers undrafted rookie Hasty plays big role late vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers might not have much depth at wide receiver, but they have no such issue at running back.

Tevin Coleman remains on injured reserve with a knee injury. Jeff Wilson did not suit up Sunday night due to a calf injury.

And, if that was not bad enough, the team’s best runner, Raheem Mostert, exited after the first play of the second half with an ankle injury.

So coach Kyle Shanahan turned to Jerick McKinnon and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty to finish off the 49ers’ 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

“I thought ‘Jet’ did a good job running hard, doing what he's done for us every week,” Shanahan said, “but Hasty was up for the challenge. Got some fresh legs in there and I thought he gave us some juice a little bit.

“Hasty got his opportunity, and from what I saw, I thought he really helped us.”

Hasty opened the season on the 49ers’ practice squad but has seen action in the past four games after his promotion to the team's 53-man roster. He saw his most significant playing time on Sunday night at the most critical of times. He played 15 snaps and was on the field when the 49ers shut the door on the Rams.

Hasty led off the 49ers’ final drive with an important 10-yard run for a first down. He finished the game with 37 yards on nine rushing attempts.

Meanwhile, the 49ers continue to rely on only three wide receivers. Brandon Aiyuk (62 snaps), Deebo Samuel (60) and Kendrick Bourne (41) played the majority of the 49ers' 73 snaps at receiver.

Richie James and Trent Taylor played just seven and six snaps, respectively. Kevin White played solely on special teams, and Dante Pettis was inactive.

Here’s how much each of the 49ers played Sunday night on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 73

Running back: Raheem Mostert 35, Jerick McKinnon 23, Kyle Juszczyk 22, JaMycal Hasty 15

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 62, Deebo Samuel 60, Kendrick Bourne 41, Richie James 7, Trent Taylor 6

Tight end: George Kittle 71, Ross Dwelley 21, Charlie Woerner 2

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 73, Mike McGlinchey 73, Daniel Brunskill 73, Trent Williams 71, Ben Garland 66, Hroniss Grasu 7, Justin Skule 2

Defense

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 50, Kerry Hyder 44, Javon Kinlaw 41, D.J. Jones 30, Kevin Givens 29, Dion Jordan 26, Kentavius Street 12, Alex Barrett 8

Linebacker: Dre Greenlaw 60, Fred Warner 60, Azeez Al-Shaair 15

Defensive back: Jimmie Ward 60, Emmanuel Moseley 60, Jason Verrett 60, Jamar Taylor 45, Jaquiski Tartt 32, Marcell Harris 28

Special teams

Tarvarius Moore 23, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 22, Woerner 18, Ken Webster 17, Dwelley 16, Harris 16, Ahkello Witherspoon 15, Mitch Wishnowsky 14, Al-Shaair 13, James 11, Hasty 10, Greenlaw 10, Taybor Pepper 9, Ward 9, Armstead 8, Kinlaw 8, Kevin White 7, T.Taylor 7, Jones 7, Juszczyk 6, Tartt 6, Daniel Helm 5, Colton McKivitz 4, Robbie Gould 4, Tomlinson 4, McGlinchey 4, Skule 4, J.Taylor 4, Jordan 4, Garland 3, Warner 2, Brunskill 1, Kittle 1, McKinnon 1, Moseley 1, Hyder 1, Givens 1, Barrett 1

Did not play

QB Nick Mullens

Inactive

QB C.J. Beathard, WR Dante Pettis, CB Dontae Johnson, RB Jeff Wilson, LB Kwon Alexander, DT Darrion Daniels, OL Tom Compton