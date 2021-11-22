49ers snap count: Rookies see action in blowout win vs. Jaguars

49ers' rookies see action in blowout win vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Running back Elijah Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing and has been the team’s most productive rookie.

But he was sidelined Sunday due to a fractured right middle finger. Mitchell was the only rookie who did not see action in the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Trey Lance saw his first action since his Week 5 start against the Arizona Cardinals. He played the final five snaps in place of starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance scrambled for 7 yards to pick up a first down on a third-and-7 play, then he took took kneel-downs to run out the clock.

Second-round draft pick Aaron Banks made his NFL debut, as he entered at right guard for the final five snaps of the game, too.

Jaylon Moore, a fifth-round draft pick, started and played 45 snaps. It was his third start of the season and his second consecutive at right tackle following Mike McGlinchey’s season-ending quadriceps injury.

Third-round draft pick Trey Sermon served as the backup to starting running back Jeff Wilson. Sermon gained 32 yards on 10 rushing attempts. He also caught a pass for 23 yards to help set up Robbie Gould’s 48-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga returned to backup duties with the return of Jaquiski Tartt of injured reserve. Hufanga played 16 snaps on defense and registered three tackles.

Rookie cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir played 11 and seven snaps of defense, respectively.

Here is how much action every 49ers player saw on offense, defense and special teams:

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 64, Trey Lance 5

Running back: Jeff Wilson 40, Kyle Juszczyk 38, Trey Sermon 24

Wide receiver: Brandon Aiyuk 64, Deebo Samuel 55, Jauan Jennings 33, Trent Sherfield 11, Travis Benjamin 1

Tight end: George Kittle 57, Charlie Woerner 13, Ross Dwelley 7

Offensive line: Laken Tomlinson 69, Daniel Brunskill 64, Alex Mack 64, Trent Williams 62, Jaylon Moore 45, Tom Compton 33, Aaron Banks 5, Jake Brendel 5

Defensive line: Arik Armstead 35, Nick Bosa 34, Samson Ebukam 27, D.J. Jones 18, Charles Omenihu 16, Kevin Givens 15, Arden Key 14, Kentavius Street 14, Jordan Willis 12

Linebacker: Fred Warner 46, Azeez Al-Shaair 36

Cornerback: Josh Norman 37, Emmanuel Moseley 34, K’Waun Williams 32, Ambry Thomas 11, Dontae Johnson 8, Deommodore Lenoir 7, Marcell Harris 7

Safety: Jimmie Ward 46, Jaquiski Tartt 40, Talanoa Hufanga 16

Special teams: Woerner 20, Johnson 17, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 16, M.Harris 16, Hufanga 15, Mitch Wishnowsky 14, Trenton Cannon 14, Sherfield 13, Davontae Harris 10, Dwelley 9, Armstead 9, Thomas 9, Taybor Pepper 8, Jones 8, Robbie Gould 6, Tomlinson 6, Brunskill 6, Compton 6, Banks 6, Brendel 6, Lenoir 6, Aiyuk 5, Juszczyk 4, Key 4, Jennings 3, Willis 3, Sermon 2, Warner 2, Tartt 2, Street 2, Kittle 1, Ward 1, Al-Shaair 1, Bosa 1, Williams 1, Ebukam 1

Not active: RB Elijah Mitchell (finger), RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

