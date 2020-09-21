49ers snap count: Rookie Brandon Aiyuk steps into big role

Aiyuk steps in as 49ers' starter in NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

That did not take long.

Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not have an offseason with the 49ers. He participated in only a week of practices before sustaining a hamstring injury on Aug. 23.

Yet, when Aiyuk was cleared to make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the New York Jets, he was in the starting lineup and played 44 offensive snaps in the 49ers' injury-marred 31-13 victory over the New York Jets.

Kendrick Bourne, who played 45 snaps, was the only 49ers receiver who saw more playing time than Aiyuk.

"Anytime you're a rookie and you get to go in your first game, there's always a lot of pressure on you, especially with the fact he hadn't been out at practice that much and missing those three weeks,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He got kind of thrown into the fire this week in practice and I thought he only did better in the game.”

Aiyuk was targeted three times and caught two passes for 21 yards.

"He made a couple plays, broke a couple tackles, a couple rookie mistakes too, which we'll harp on, but that's a little expected,” Shanahan said. “It was nice to see the game wasn't too big for him. He caught the ball, I thought he had a good off-schedule play and I always love watching guys break tackles."

Newly signed veteran Mohamed Sanu made his debut after officially signing with the team on Friday. Sanu played 13 snaps but did not see any passes thrown his way.

Receiver Dante Pettis, the Week 1 starter, saw his playing time drop to just 10 snaps. He did not see any passes thrown his way, either.

Defensively, the 49ers lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to knee injuries early in the game. Kerry Hyder led the 49ers’ defensive line rotation with 52 snaps and came through with eight snaps and two quarterback hurries.

Here is the complete rundown of play time for each 49ers player:

Offense

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo 32, Nick Mullens 29

Running back: Tevin Coleman 30, Kyle Juszczyk 29, Jerick McKinnon 13, Raheem Mostert 13, Jeff Wilson 5

Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne 45, Brandon Aiyuk 44, Trent Taylor 28, Mohamed Sanu 13, Dante Pettis 10

Tight end: Ross Dwelley 39, Jordan Reed 28, Charlie Woerner 8

Offensive line: Mike McGlinchey 61, Laken Tomlinson 61, Daniel Brunskill 53, Trent Williams 53, Ben Garland 53, Justin Skule 8, Colton McKivitz 8, Hroniss Grasu 8

Defense

Defensive line: Kerry Hyder 52, Arik Armstead 46, Javon Kinlaw 43, Kevin Givens 38, D.J. Jones 36, Kentavius Street 25, Nick Bosa 11, Solomon Thomas 9

Linebacker: Kwon Alexander 65, Fred Warner 52, Dre Greenlaw 17, Azeez Al-Shaair 13, Mark Nzeocha 3

Defensive back: Akhello Witherspoon 65, Emmanuel Moseley 53, Jaquiski Tartt 52, Jimmie Ward 52, K’Waun Williams 39, Tarvarius Moore 13, Marcell Harris 13, Dontae Johnson 8

Special teams

Moore 21, Johnson 21, Nzeocha 21, Harris 18, Al-Shaair 17, Wilson 17, Greenlaw 17, Mitch Wishnowsky 15, Ken Webster 14, Dwelley 12, Woerner 12, Tartt 10, Ward 10, Kyle Nelson 9, Armstead 9, Jones 8, McKinnon 6, Robbie Gould 5, McGlinchey 5, Tomlinson 5, Brunskill 5, Juszczyk 5, Skule 5, McKivitz 5, Taylor 3, Pettis 3, Hyder 3, Kinlaw 3, Warner 2, Coleman 2, Bourne 1, Alexander 1, Withespoon 1, Moseley 1, Williams 1, Street 1, Bosa 1, Thomas 1

Did not play

None

Inactive

QB C.J. Beathard, DB Jason Verrett, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DE Dee Ford, OL Tom Compton, TE George Kittle