49ers snap count: Raheem Mostert taking over as top running back

Raheem Mostert has never started a game in his NFL career, but he has become the 49ers' leading rusher and most-used running back.

Mostert played 40 of the 49ers' 67 offensive snaps on Sunday and has become a valuable member of the team's offense after earning his way onto the roster primarily because of his skills as a special-teams performer.

Mostert gained 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushing attempts in the 49ers' exhilarating 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He also caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Mostert has taken over as the team's rushing lead with 608 yards and four touchdowns on 102 rushing attempts, good for a 6.0 average.

Matt Breida returned to action Sunday after missing three games with an ankle sprain. Breida played 12 snaps and gained 54 yards on six rushing attempts.

Tevin Coleman started his eighth game of the season, but was on the field for just 11 snaps. He gained 6 yards on three carries. The 49ers' fourth running back, Jeff Wilson, was inactive for the game.

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 67

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 67

Running back – Raheem Mostert 40, Kyle Juszczyk 29, Matt Breida 12, Tevin Coleman 11

Wide receiver – Emmanuel Sanders 63, Deebo Samuel 53, Kendrick Bourne 38, Richie James 11

Tight end – George Kittle 62, Ross Dwelley 9, Garrett Celek 7

Offensive line – Laken Tomlinson 67, Mike Person 67, Mike McGlinchey 67, Joe Staley 67, Ben Garland 36, Weston Richburg 31

Did not play – QB Nick Mullens













Defense

Total defensive snaps: 72

Defensive line – Nick Bosa 68, DeForest Buckner 64, Arik Armstead 63, D.J. Jones 33, Solomon Thomas 33, Sheldon Day 14, Jeremiah Valoaga 9, Dee Ford 4

Linebacker – Fred Warner 72, Dre Greenlaw 71, Azeez Al-Shaair 9, Mark Nzeocha 1

Defensive back – Jimmie Ward 72, Marcell Harris 72, Ahkello Witherspoon 69, Richard Sherman 63, K'Waun Williams 53, Emmanuel Moseley 15, D.J. Reed 6, Tarvarius Moore 1







Special teams

Moore 29, Elijah Lee 28, Nzeocha 28, Moseley 26, Al-Shaair 24, Mitch Wishnowsky 20, James 19, Antone Exum 18, Mostert 16, Armstead 15, Buckner 15, Ward 15, Dwelley 14, Celek 13, Kyle Nelson 12, Jones 12, Bourne 10, Harris 9, Reed 9, Robbie Gould 8, Justin Skule 8, McGlinchey 8, Tomlinson 8, Thomas 7, Person 5, Breida 5, Greenlaw 5, Daniel Brunskill 4, Garland 4, Richburg 4, Juszczyk 4, Warner 1, Bosa 1, Williams 1, Day 1

Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Marquise Goodwin

WR Dante Pettis

DB Jaquiski Tartt

RB Jeff Wilson

DT Jullian Taylor

TE Levine Toilolo













