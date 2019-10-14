49ers snap count: How offense compensated with loss of Kyle Juszczyk

Replacing offensive linemen Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey were the easy part of the changes the 49ers made to their offense Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After all, the 49ers had few other options than to plug in Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill to play left tackle and right tackle in the team's 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

But replacing injured fullback Kyle Juszczyk took a lot more creativity from coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers regularly paired George Kittle with backup tight ends Levine Toilolo and Ross Dwelley. And Dwelley saw some action in the backfield as a pseudo-fullback.

"I'm very proud of those guys," Shanahan said. "It's tough. There is a lot of different factors that go in. You always kind of change things up when you're missing tackles, when you're missing two, changes with the fullback.

"Dwelley did an awesome job with playing fullback most of the day. We gave Kittle a couple also. Some of the stuff that they were playing us, just trying to stop the run, that could get frustrating for receivers and stuff because you want to throw it, but you've got to be smart, too."

Toilolo and Dwelley saw significantly more playing time than they would if Juszczyk were healthy. Juszczyk is expected to miss another 3 to 5 weeks with a knee sprain.

Toilolo played 37 of the 49ers' 78 offensive snaps, while Dwelley was on the field for 33 snaps. It was the most snaps both have played in a game this season.

The 49ers played with three wide receivers approximately one-third of the time, with Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and Deebo Samuel each playing more than half of the team's offensive snaps.

Story continues

Defensively, Solomon Thomas played the fourth-most snaps of any 49ers defensive lineman. The team's top pick from the 2017 draft contributed his second quarterback sack of the season, as part of the team's dominating defensive performance.

[RELATED: Saleh's fiery personality rubbing off on dominant 49ers defense]

Here is a look at how much everyone on the 49ers played Sunday on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 78

Quarterback – Jimmy Garoppolo 78

Running back – Tevin Coleman 43, Matt Breida 28, Raheem Mostert 7

Wide receiver – Dante Pettis 56, Marquise Goodwin 48, Deebo Samuel 47, Kendrick Bourne 22, Richie James 4

Tight end – George Kittle 65, Levine Toilolo 37, Ross Dwelley 33,

Offensive line – Weston Richburg 78, Laken Tomlinson 78, Mike Person 78, Justin Skule 76, Daniel Brunskill 78

Did not play – Nick Mullens, Ben Garland













Defense

Total defensive snaps: 53

Defensive line – DeForest Buckner 49, Nick Bosa 44, Arik Armstead 41, Solomon Thomas 25, Dee Ford 22, Ronald Blair 15, D.J. Jones 12, Sheldon Day 6

Linebacker – Kwon Alexander 53, Fred Warner 53, Dre Greenlaw 4

Defensive back – Jaquiski Tartt 53, Jimmie Ward 53, Emmanuel Moseley 53, Richard Sherman 48, K'Waun Williams 27, D.J. Reed 20, Dontae Johnson 5







Special teams

Total special teams plays: 26

Tarvarius Moore 20, Mark Nzeocha 19, Greenlaw 19, Marcel Harris 18, Mitch Wishnowsky 17, Mostert 18, Johnson 18, Azeez Al-Shaair 13, Garrison Sanborn 12, Jeff Wilson 12, Reed 10, Buckner 8, Armstead 8, James 8, Toilolo 8, Bourne 7, Tartt 7, Ward 7, Dwelley 6, Robbie Gould 6, Person 6, Richburg 6, Tomlinson 6, Skule 6, Sam Young 6, Brunskill 4, Jones 3, Breida 1, Alexander 1, Warner 1, Moseley 1, Bosa 1, Williams 1, Ford 1, Thomas 1, Alexander 1



Not active

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Jordan Matthews

DL Jullian Taylor

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

LT Joe Staley (leg)

RT Mike McGlinchey (knee)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)













49ers snap count: How offense compensated with loss of Kyle Juszczyk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area