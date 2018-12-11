49ers snap count: Looking to the future, going younger on defense originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers looked younger and faster on defense Sunday in the team's 20-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.

There's a good reason things appeared that way. That's because, indeed, the 49ers were younger and faster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nose tackle Earl Mitchell and linebacker Malcolm Smith stepped aside, as neither played a snap on defense. Nickel back K'Waun Williams was out with a knee injury.

The door swung open for D.J. Jones, Elijah Lee and D.J. Reed to make significant contributions, and that's what they did.

Smith has been limited due to a bothersome Achilles this season. Mitchell is healthy and, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, playing very well. Still, the 49ers wanted to give Jones an extended run. Jones is a second-year player who has been stuck behind Mitchell the past two seasons.

"It came a time and (we) had to sit Earl down and tell him it was nothing against him but we needed to see what D.J. can do," Shanahan said. "Earl has done well throughout this year, but in order to get D.J. some playing time, we told Earl that he was probably going to have to sit down."

The 49ers are going with many of their younger players in the final stretch of the season. Some of that is due to injuries. But the 49ers are also thinking about the future.

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon is scheduled to undergo a season-ending procedure on his knee on Tuesday. He is not expected back next season. Garcon's play dropped off this season. Next year he'll be 33 and scheduled to make $6 million in salary and bonuses.

Smith, 29, is scheduled to make $4 million, while Mitchell, 31, is on the books for $3.7 million.

Story continues

"Those guys understand the business, and they understand how it works," Shanahan said. "That's stuff that you don't ignore. That's why you guys are asking the questions. It's obvious."

[RELATED: Dante Pettis not taking rookie season for granted]

Jones compiled the 49ers' top grade on defense, according to Pro Football Focus' rating system. He played run downs, but also managed a quarterback hit and a quarterback hurry.

Reed compiled a team-high seven stops. He also recorded a sack and a quarterback hurry while blitzing the quarterback.

Lee had a solid overall game in run defense and pass coverage.

Here are some other game metrics according to PFF:

-- Rookie strong safety Marcell Harris, who had three missed tackles in his debut a week earlier in Seattle, had four stops and did not miss a tackle.

Harris is getting his chance due to injuries to Adrian Colbert and Jimmie Ward. Jaquiski Tartt moved to free safety last week to clear the way for Harris to start. With Tartt out (shoulder), Antone Exum started at free safety.

-- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had one quarterback hit and five hurries.

-- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is graded as No. 3 among all NFL edge defenders against the run, behind only Calais Campbell and Jadeveon Clowney.

-- Tight end George Kittle has 705 yards after the catch, which is nearly 200 more than the next tight end, Kansas City's Travis Kelce at 512. And it's more than double any other tight end.

Oakland's Jared Cook is third at 337. Kittle's 2.82 receiving yards per pass route run is the best of any tight end who has run more than 200 routes in a season since PFF first started tracking the NFL in 2006.

-- Left tackle Joe Staley allowed just one quarterback pressure in 41 pass-blocking snaps.

Here are the total numbers of snaps of every 49ers player who saw action on offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 72

Quarterback – Nick Mullens 72

Running back – Jeff Wilson 62, Kyle Juszczyk 42, Alfred Morris 4

Wide receiver – Dante Pettis 61, Kendrick Bourne 43, Marquise Goodwin 24, Trent Taylor 23, Richie James 4

Tight end – George Kittle 66, Garrett Celek 27, Ross Dwelley 4

Offensive line – Weston Richburg 72, Laken Tomlinson 72, Mike McGlinchey 72, Joe Staley 68, Mike Person 68, Garry Gilliam 4, Joshua Garnett 4

Did not play – QB C.J. Beathard













Defense

Total defensive snaps: 74

Defensive line – DeForest Buckner 62, Ronald Blair 56, Solomon Thomas 49, Cassius Marsh 39, Arik Armstead 38, D.J. Jones 32, Jullian Taylor 13

Linebacker – Elijah Lee 74, Fred Warner 74, Pita Taumoepenu 5, Mark Nzeocha 4

Defensive back – Marcell Harris 74, Antone Exum 74, Richard Sherman 74, Ahkello Witherspoon 72, D.J. Reed 65, Tarvarius Moore 7, Greg Mabin 2

Did not play – LB Malcolm Smith









Special teams

Total special teams plays: 26

Moore 20, Dwelley 19, Mabin 17, James Onwualu 15, Marsh 15, Celek 14, Matthew Dayes 13, Bradley Pinion 13, Nzeocha 13, Reed 12, James 11, T.Taylor 10, Lee 10, Taumoepenu 10, Colin Holba 9, Harris 9, Witherspoon 8, Godwin Igwebuike 7, Buckner 7, Juszczyk 6, Robbie Gound 5, Exum 5, Richburg 4, Tomlinson 4, McGlinchey 4, Staley 4, Gillliam 4, Armstead 4, Jones 4, Thomas 3, Earl Mitchell 2, Kittle 1, Goodwin 1, Sherman 1, Warner 1, Blair 1

